5 ways to use watermelon in salads
What's the story
Watermelon is a staple of summer picnics and refreshing drinks, but did you know it could also be the most versatile salad ingredient?
Its inherent sweetness and juicy texture make it the perfect addition to a host of salad recipes.
With watermelon in your salad, you can bring together some unique flavor combinations, which are equally delicious and nutritious.
Here are five surprising ways to use watermelon in salads.
Sweet and savory
Watermelon and feta cheese delight
Combining watermelon with feta cheese also makes for an amazing contrast of flavors.
The sweetness of watermelon perfectly complements the salty tang of feta cheese, making this combination a favorite for many salad lovers.
To prepare, cube the watermelon and mix it up with crumbled feta cheese. Add some fresh mint leaves for an extra burst of flavor.
Smoky twist
Grilled watermelon salad
Grilling watermelon brings a smoky depth to its natural sweetness, making it a unique salad ingredient.
For grilled watermelon salad, slice the fruit into thick pieces and grill them for about two minutes on each side until you see grill marks.
Toss the grilled slices with arugula, cherry tomatoes, and balsamic glaze for a refreshing yet smoky dish.
Refreshing combo
Watermelon cucumber fusion
Watermelon and cucumber together make for an incredibly refreshing salad ideal for hot days.
Both ingredients are so high on water, that this combination is hydrating as well as tasty.
Dice equal parts of cucumber and watermelon; toss them together with lime juice, chopped cilantro or parsley, salt and pepper for added zest.
Heat balance
Spicy watermelon salad
For those who love a little bit of spice in their meals, throw in some chili peppers or jalapenos into your watermelon salad for an exciting kick.
Slice the chili peppers thinly before mixing them with cubed watermelon pieces, along with lime juice for acidity balance.
Sprinkle some sea salt over everything before serving chilled.
Exotic flavors
Asian-inspired watermelon salad
Adding Asian flavors to your watermelon salad gives it a unique twist.
Use soy sauce or sesame oil, and mix in ginger root slices with diced melons.
Top it off with toasted sesame seeds just before serving so that it doesn't lose its freshness.
This combination vows to give you a satisfying experience with every bite, blending exotic tastes seamlessly.