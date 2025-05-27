What's the story

Watermelon is a staple of summer picnics and refreshing drinks, but did you know it could also be the most versatile salad ingredient?

Its inherent sweetness and juicy texture make it the perfect addition to a host of salad recipes.

With watermelon in your salad, you can bring together some unique flavor combinations, which are equally delicious and nutritious.

Here are five surprising ways to use watermelon in salads.