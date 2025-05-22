What's the story

Nutmeg, a staple spice in most kitchens, provides more than just an extra kick to your dishes.

The aromatic spice, which is obtained from the seeds of Myristica fragrans, has been used in traditional medicine for centuries.

Adding nutmeg to your daily cooking could offer several health benefits that will surprise you.

From improving digestion to enhancing sleep, nutmeg's benefits make it an excellent addition to your cooking arsenal.