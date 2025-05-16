Fig-based vegan desserts to try at home
What's the story
From cakes to puddings, figs can be a versatile fruit in vegan desserts.
Their natural sweetness and unique texture make an excellent ingredient for those willing to explore plant-based treats.
Whether fresh or dried, figs can elevate the flavor profile of many dishes.
Here are five fig-based vegan desserts you can easily prepare at home, each promising a delightful experience for your taste buds.
Tart delight
Fig and almond tart
A fig and almond tart has the rich flavors of almonds and natural sweetness of figs.
The crust is usually prepared from almond flour, giving a nutty base that goes perfectly with the figs.
Not only is this dessert delicious but also gluten-free, which makes it ideal for different diets.
Serve it warm or cold as an elegant finish to any meal.
Pudding perfection
Fig chia pudding
Fig chia pudding is one of the easiest desserts to make and needs few ingredients.
Mix chia seeds with almond milk and mashed figs, and you have a creamy pudding that's nutritious and filling.
The chia seeds soak up the liquid, creating a gel-like pudding, which is ideal for breakfast or a light dessert option.
Bar Bliss
Vegan fig bars
Like the traditional fig cookies, vegan fig bars are also delicious, but without any trace of animal products.
These bars are made with oats and nuts as the base, and are filled with a sweet fig paste (dried figs blended with water/plant milk).
They are a perfect snack/dessert option that's filling as well as tasty.
Chocolate indulgence
Chocolate-dipped figs
Chocolate-dipped figs make for a simple, yet indulgent treat, that goes perfectly with coffee or tea.
Fresh figs are dipped in molten dark chocolate and kept aside to set until firm.
The result? A decadent chocolate coating that perfectly balances with the juicy interior of the fig to create an irresistible bite-sized delight.
Ice cream dream
Fig coconut ice cream
Fig coconut ice cream is just perfect for those scorching summer afternoons when you're craving something cool yet creamy.
Just blend ripe figs with coconut milk and some sweetener of choice to make this dairy-free ice cream, which gives tropical flavors with the earthiness of figs.
You can easily make it at home with an ice cream maker or just freeze it in molds for individual servings.