Silk blouses and plaid skirts are versatile wardrobe staples that can be styled in a million ways.

Pairing the two can give you a chic, polished look for all occasions.

Be it work, a casual outing, or a special event, knowing how to pair the two right is the key.

Here are five practical ways to style silk blouses with plaid skirts, making the most of your wardrobe.