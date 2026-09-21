5 tasty ways to use apples and cinnamon
What's the story
Apples and cinnamon make a classic combination that can elevate the simplest of dishes. The sweet and spicy flavors work perfectly together, making them a favorite for both savory and sweet dishes. Be it a breakfast option or a dessert, apples and cinnamon can be used in a number of ways to make your meals more delicious. Here are five creative ways to use this combo in your cooking.
Dish 1
Apple cinnamon oatmeal delight
Start your day with a warm bowl of apple cinnamon oatmeal.
Cook oats with diced apples until soft, then add a sprinkle of cinnamon for flavor.
This dish not only provides essential nutrients, but also keeps you full till lunch.
You can sweeten it with honey or maple syrup if you like.
The combination of apples and cinnamon makes this breakfast both tasty and healthy.
Dish 2
Savory apple cinnamon salad
For a refreshing twist on salads, try adding sliced apples and a dash of cinnamon to your greens.
The sweetness of the apples balances the bitterness of leafy greens like spinach or arugula.
Add nuts like walnuts or almonds for crunch, and a light vinaigrette dressing to tie everything together.
This salad is perfect as an appetizer or side dish.
Dish 3
Homemade apple cinnamon granola bars
Make your own granola bars by mixing oats, dried apples, nuts, and cinnamon in a bowl.
Press the mixture into a baking pan, and bake until golden brown.
These bars are ideal for snacking on during busy days or for packing in lunchboxes.
The natural sweetness from the apples, combined with warm spices, makes them an irresistible treat.
Dish 4
Baked apples with cinnamon twist
Baked apples stuffed with cinnamon-spiced oats make for an easy dessert option that requires minimal effort but delivers maximum flavor.
Core some apples and fill them with an oat mixture flavored with butter, brown sugar, and ground cinnamon before baking until tender.
Serve warm as is, or with ice cream on top for added indulgence.
Dish 5
Apple cinnamon smoothie bowl
Blend together fresh apple slices with yogurt or milk, along with ground cinnamon, to create a smoothie base.
Pour this into a bowl, and top with granola, sliced almonds, and additional apple pieces, if desired.
This smoothie bowl offers a nutritious start to your day while satisfying your cravings for something sweet yet wholesome at the same time.