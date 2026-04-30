Applying for FIR? Don't make these mistakes

Filing a First Information Report (FIR) in India is an important step toward getting justice. But many people commit common mistakes while filing an FIR, which can affect the case. Knowing these mistakes can help you file an effective FIR and ensure your complaint is properly registered. Here are some common pitfalls to avoid when filing an FIR in India.

Tip 1 Providing incomplete information One of the most common mistakes while filing an FIR is giving incomplete or vague information. It is important to provide as many details as possible, including the time, place, and nature of the incident. Incomplete information can lead to delays in the investigation or even the rejection of the FIR. Make sure you have all relevant details before approaching the police station.

Tip 2 Not mentioning witnesses Another mistake is not mentioning any witnesses who may have seen or heard something related to the incident. Witnesses can play a crucial role in corroborating your account and strengthening your case. If there are people who witnessed the incident, make sure to mention them in your complaint.

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Tip 3 Delaying filing the FIR Delaying the filing of an FIR can prove detrimental to your case. It is important to file it as soon as possible after the incident has occurred. Delays may raise questions about the authenticity of your complaint, and could even lead to loss of crucial evidence or witnesses' memories fading over time.

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Tip 4 Forgetting to keep a copy of the FIR Not keeping a copy of the filed FIR is another common mistake. It is important to get an acknowledgment receipt from the police once you file your complaint. This document serves as proof that you have registered your complaint and can be useful for future reference or follow-ups with law enforcement agencies.