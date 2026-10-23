What is aqua jogging? A guide to running in water
What's the story
Aqua jogging is a low-impact exercise that has gained popularity for its joint-friendly benefits. It involves running or walking in water, which provides resistance without putting too much stress on the joints. This makes it an ideal workout for those recovering from injuries or looking to maintain fitness without the wear and tear of traditional running. Here are some key insights into aqua jogging and how to get the most out of this unique exercise.
Basics
Understanding the basics of aqua jogging
Aqua jogging is performed in deep water, where your feet do not touch the bottom.
Using a flotation belt can help keep you afloat and maintain proper posture.
The water's resistance mimics running on land, but with less impact on joints.
This exercise can be done in pools or natural bodies of water, making it accessible to many.
Joint health
Benefits for joint health
One of the biggest advantages of aqua jogging is that it minimizes joint pain and inflammation.
The buoyancy of water supports your body weight, which minimizes stress on knees, hips, and ankles.
This makes it an ideal option for people suffering from arthritis or recovering from surgery.
Regular sessions can improve mobility and strengthen muscles without aggravating existing conditions.
Techniques
Techniques for effective aqua jogging
To get the most out of aqua jogging, focus on maintaining an upright posture, with arms bent at 90 degrees.
Use a steady pace similar to land jogging, and incorporate interval training by alternating between fast bursts and slower recovery periods.
Engaging core muscles helps maintain balance and stability throughout the workout.
Tips
Tips for beginners
For beginners, it's best to start with shorter sessions of 20 minutes and gradually increase the duration as your endurance improves.
Wearing a flotation belt will help you stay afloat while allowing you to focus on form instead of struggling to stay above water.
Joining group classes can provide motivation and guidance from experienced instructors, who can offer personalized tips based on individual needs.