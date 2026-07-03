Aquatic aerobics use water's natural resistance to improve muscle strength and flexibility

Aquatic aerobics v/s yoga: What is best for flexible muscles?

By Vinita Jain 09:46 am Jul 03, 202609:46 am

What's the story

Aquatic aerobics and yoga are two popular forms of exercise that promise to improve flexibility. While both have their own unique benefits, they target the body differently. Aquatic aerobics, performed in water, provides resistance and buoyancy, making movements easier on joints. Yoga, on the other hand, focuses on stretching and holding postures to improve flexibility and balance. Here is how these exercises improve flexibility.