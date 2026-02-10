Are chair squats better for your joints than high knees?

Chair squats and high knees are two popular exercises that can be done at home. Each has its own benefits and can be a part of a balanced fitness routine. Here's a look at the differences between the two exercises, their benefits, and how they can be incorporated into your workout regimen.

#1 Understanding chair squats Chair squats are a modified version of traditional squats where you use a chair as support. This exercise targets the lower body muscles such as quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Since chair squats provide more stability, they are ideal for beginners or those with mobility issues. They help improve strength and balance without putting too much strain on joints.

#2 Benefits of high knees High knees are a cardio-intensive exercise that requires you to run in place while lifting your knees as high as possible. This exercise works your core, legs, and improves cardiovascular health. High knees increase heart rate quickly, making them an excellent choice for those looking to add intensity to their workout. They also improve coordination and agility.

#3 Incorporating chair squats into routine To include chair squats in your routine, start with two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions per set. Focus on maintaining proper form by keeping your back straight and knees aligned with toes while lowering yourself towards the chair without fully sitting down before standing back up again. Gradually increase repetitions or add weights as you gain strength.

