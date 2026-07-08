Loosen tight upper arms with these exercises
What's the story
Upper arm tension can be a common problem, particularly for people who spend long hours at their desk. This tension can result in discomfort and even pain, affecting your daily activities. However, simple exercises can help relieve this tension and improve your overall arm health. Here are five easy exercises that can help relieve upper arm tension and improve flexibility and strength.
Tip 1
Shoulder rolls for relaxation
Shoulder rolls are a simple yet effective exercise to relieve upper arm tension. Start by standing or sitting with your back straight. Roll your shoulders up towards your ears, then back and down in a circular motion. Repeat the movement 10 times in one direction before switching to the other direction. This exercise helps in loosening tight muscles around the shoulders and upper arms.
Tip 2
Arm circles to improve flexibility
Arm circles are a great way to improve flexibility in the upper arms. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height. Start making small circles with your hands, gradually increasing the size of the circles without straining yourself. Do ten circles forward and ten backward to target different muscle groups.
Tip 3
Tricep stretch for muscle relief
The tricep stretch is perfect for relieving muscle tension in the upper arms. Raise one arm overhead and bend it at the elbow, so that your hand touches the opposite shoulder blade. Use your other hand to gently push down on the bent elbow until you feel a stretch along the back of your arm. Hold for fifteen seconds before switching sides.
Tip 4
Bicep curls with light weights
Bicep curls using light weights can strengthen muscles while reducing tension over time. Use dumbbells or any household items weighing about one kilogram each, if you don't have access to weights. Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, holding one weight in each hand at thigh level, palms facing forward. Curl both weights towards your shoulders, keeping elbows close to your body throughout the movement.
Tip 5
Wrist rotations for joint mobility
Wrist rotations improve joint mobility, relieving upper arm tension. Sit comfortably, placing hands on thighs, palms facing up. Rotate wrists clockwise and counterclockwise, completing 10 rotations each way. This exercise promotes blood flow, reducing stiffness and discomfort in the arms.