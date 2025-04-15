What's the story

Art Deco, a design movement that originated in the early 20th century, is defined by bold geometric patterns, rich colors, and luxurious materials.

This can be effortlessly combined into a vintage-modern hybrid home to achieve a unique aesthetic.

By marrying the elegance of Art Deco with contemporary elements, homeowners can create a space that feels both timeless and current.

Here's how you can draw Art Deco inspiration into your home design.