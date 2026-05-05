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How to use artichoke in cooking
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How to use artichoke in cooking

By Simran Jeet
May 05, 2026
02:47 pm
What's the story

The African artichoke, a lesser-known vegetable, is making waves for its health benefits and culinary versatility. Unlike the more popular globe artichoke, this vegetable is native to Africa and is known for its unique taste and nutritional value. With a growing interest in plant-based diets, the African artichoke is becoming a go-to option for those looking for healthy alternatives. Here are five creative ways this vegetable is being used in African cuisine.

Stew Innovation

Traditional stews with a twist

In many African households, stews are a staple dish. The addition of African artichokes to these stews adds a new layer of flavor and texture. The artichokes are usually sliced and added to vegetable-based stews, where they soak up the spices and seasonings. This not only enhances the taste but also increases the nutritional content of the dish.

Salad Fusion

Artichoke salads for freshness

African artichokes can also be used fresh in salads, bringing a crisp texture and mild flavor. They are usually thinly sliced or grated and mixed with other fresh vegetables, like tomatoes and cucumbers. A simple dressing of lemon juice or olive oil can highlight their natural taste while keeping the dish light and refreshing.

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Soup creation

Innovative soups with artichoke base

Soups made with African artichokes are becoming increasingly popular for their hearty, yet healthy nature. The artichokes are usually boiled until soft and then blended into a creamy base without the use of dairy products. This makes for a rich, flavorful soup that is both satisfying and nutritious.

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Snack option

Roasted artichokes as snacks

Roasting African artichokes brings out their natural sweetness, making them an ideal snack option. Simply seasoned with salt or herbs, these roasted pieces make for a crunchy treat that can be enjoyed on its own or as part of an appetizer platter.

Preservation method

Pickled artichokes for preservation

Pickling is another way to enjoy African artichokes throughout the year. The process involves immersing the sliced vegetables in vinegar brine, along with spices like dill or mustard seeds. This not only preserves them but also adds tangy flavors that complement various dishes when used as garnishes or side accompaniments.

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