Never cooked artichokes? 5 easy recipes you can't mess up

Artichoke and spinach dip is a classic appetizer that combines the earthy taste of artichokes with the freshness of spinach.

This creamy dip is perfect for serving at parties or enjoying as a snack.

To prepare it, blend cooked artichokes with spinach, cream cheese, sour cream, and Parmesan cheese until smooth.

Bake until bubbly and golden brown on top. Serve with crackers or bread for dipping.