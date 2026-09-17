Artichokes v/s Brussels sprouts: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Artichokes and Brussels sprouts are two of the most popular vegetables, both of which offer unique nutritional benefits. While artichokes are known for their fiber content, Brussels sprouts are packed with vitamins and minerals. This article delves into the nutritional profiles of these vegetables, comparing their fiber content, vitamin levels, and mineral richness. Knowing these differences can help you make informed dietary choices.
#1
Fiber content comparison
Artichokes are famous for their high fiber content, providing around 10 grams of fiber per medium-sized artichoke.
This makes them an excellent choice for anyone looking to boost their daily fiber intake.
Brussels sprouts also provide a decent amount of fiber, but less than artichokes, with about four grams per cup when cooked.
Both vegetables promote digestive health by ensuring regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.
#2
Vitamin levels in each vegetable
Brussels sprouts are a powerhouse of vitamins, especially vitamin C and vitamin K.
They provide more than 100% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C per cup, and they are also rich in vitamin K.
Artichokes also provide a good amount of vitamin C, but not as much as Brussels sprouts. They are also a good source of B vitamins, which are important for energy production.
#3
Mineral richness explored
When it comes to minerals, artichokes excel with high levels of magnesium and potassium.
Magnesium is important for muscle function and bone health, while potassium helps regulate blood pressure.
Brussels sprouts also provide potassium, but are particularly rich in iron and calcium.
Iron is important for transporting oxygen in the blood, while calcium is important for bone health.
Tip 1
Caloric value considerations
Both artichokes and Brussels sprouts are low-calorie options that can be easily incorporated into a balanced diet without adding too many calories.
A medium-sized artichoke has about 60 calories, while a cup of cooked Brussels sprouts has about 38 calories.
Their low-calorie count makes them ideal for weight management while offering essential nutrients for overall health.