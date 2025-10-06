Assamese breakfasts: 5 rice-based dishes to try

Assamese breakfasts are a delightful affair, featuring rice-based dishes that are both filling and delicious. These traditional meals reflect the region's rich culture and culinary heritage, making them a must-try for anyone keen on exploring diverse food traditions. From savory to sweet, these rice dishes offer a unique taste of Assam 's breakfast culture. Here are five such dishes that stand out in Assamese morning meals.

#1 Poha: A light rice dish Poha is a light breakfast dish made from flattened rice. It is usually cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies, giving it a vibrant color and mild flavor. Often garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with a side of lemon wedges, poha is a quick-prep dish that can be enjoyed any time of the day. Its simplicity makes it a popular choice among locals.

#2 Pitha: Traditional rice cakes Pitha is another traditional Assamese breakfast item, which is basically rice cakes made from glutinous rice flour. These can be sweet or savory, depending on the filling used. Sweet pithas are usually stuffed with jaggery and coconut, while savory ones may have lentils or vegetables. Steamed or fried, pithas are relished for their unique texture and flavor.

#3 Masor tenga with rice Masor tenga is a tangy curry prepared with fresh fish from Assam's rivers. The curry is prepared with tomatoes, lemon, and other spices to give it a refreshing taste. It is usually served with plain steamed rice, making it an ideal combination for breakfast. The dish highlights the local fishing culture of Assam, while also offering a nutritious start to the day.

#4 Jolpan: A traditional snack mix Jolpan is an assortment of snacks prepared from puffed rice or flattened rice, mixed with jaggery or sugar syrup, and nuts like peanuts or sesame seeds. This snack mix can be customized according to taste preferences by adding fruits like bananas or mangoes for sweetness or spices like cardamom powder for flavor enhancement.