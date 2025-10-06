Assamese breakfasts: 5 rice-based dishes to try
What's the story
Assamese breakfasts are a delightful affair, featuring rice-based dishes that are both filling and delicious. These traditional meals reflect the region's rich culture and culinary heritage, making them a must-try for anyone keen on exploring diverse food traditions. From savory to sweet, these rice dishes offer a unique taste of Assam's breakfast culture. Here are five such dishes that stand out in Assamese morning meals.
#1
Poha: A light rice dish
Poha is a light breakfast dish made from flattened rice. It is usually cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies, giving it a vibrant color and mild flavor. Often garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with a side of lemon wedges, poha is a quick-prep dish that can be enjoyed any time of the day. Its simplicity makes it a popular choice among locals.
#2
Pitha: Traditional rice cakes
Pitha is another traditional Assamese breakfast item, which is basically rice cakes made from glutinous rice flour. These can be sweet or savory, depending on the filling used. Sweet pithas are usually stuffed with jaggery and coconut, while savory ones may have lentils or vegetables. Steamed or fried, pithas are relished for their unique texture and flavor.
#3
Masor tenga with rice
Masor tenga is a tangy curry prepared with fresh fish from Assam's rivers. The curry is prepared with tomatoes, lemon, and other spices to give it a refreshing taste. It is usually served with plain steamed rice, making it an ideal combination for breakfast. The dish highlights the local fishing culture of Assam, while also offering a nutritious start to the day.
#4
Jolpan: A traditional snack mix
Jolpan is an assortment of snacks prepared from puffed rice or flattened rice, mixed with jaggery or sugar syrup, and nuts like peanuts or sesame seeds. This snack mix can be customized according to taste preferences by adding fruits like bananas or mangoes for sweetness or spices like cardamom powder for flavor enhancement.
#5
Khar: A unique vegetable curry
Khar is an unusual vegetable curry prepared using raw papaya as its main ingredient along with alkaline ingredients like the filter of the banana plant stem ash, which gives it its distinctive taste profile. It is typically served over plain boiled white basmati long-grain aromatic scented fragrant variety grown locally in the region. This makes it an ideal accompaniment to any meal, especially breakfast time!