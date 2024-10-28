Summarize Simplifying... In short For an active lifestyle, opt for ponytails with spiral ties or braids to keep hair secure and tangle-free.

Buns, high or low, are a timeless choice for comfort during workouts.

Athleisure hair solutions for active lifestyles

By Anujj Trehaan 12:51 pm Oct 28, 202412:51 pm

What's the story Athleisure hair essentially focuses on merging fashion with function, particularly for individuals with sporty lifestyles. This article delves into different hairstyles that are not only fashionable but also functional for workouts and hectic days. From the simplicity of a manageable ponytail to the elegance of braids, these styles guarantee your hair remains secure while you keep up with your active routine.

Ponytail basics

Quick and easy ponytails

Ponytails are a staple for gym-goers and active individuals. They're fast, efficient, and keep your locks from turning into a sweaty face blanket during your workout. To avoid the post-workout crease and minimize damage, swap your regular hair tie for a spiral one. If you have thick hair, don't be afraid to double up on hair ties. This will help keep your ponytail secure and in place all day.

Braiding techniques

Braids for days

Braids can be as simple as a basic three-strand or as intricate as a fishtail or Dutch braid. They're perfect for preventing tangles during sports. A pro tip is to braid your hair while it's still a bit damp; it's not only easier to manage, but you'll also have gorgeous waves when you take it down.

Bun styles

The bun: A timeless classic

The bun is the perfect choice for athleisure enthusiasts, keeping hair away from the face and neck for ultimate workout comfort. Opt for a high bun for a chic look or a low bun at the nape for a more laid-back vibe. Use scrunchies or fabric ties for a pop of color that doesn't sacrifice comfort, keeping your style secure during any activity.

Managing sweat

Sweat-proofing your hairstyle

Managing sweat while keeping your hair looking great is a tricky balancing act during high-intensity activities. Applying dry shampoo to your roots prior to styling will help absorb any excess oil throughout the day, keeping your hair fresher for longer. And, thin headbands or bandanas are your friends! They will stop sweat from ruining your 'do by soaking up that moisture before it gets anywhere near your scalp.

Hair accessories

Accessorizing your athleisure hair

Accessorizing is a great way to elevate your athleisure hairstyles without sacrificing their functionality. Minimalistic clips and pins not only keep those flyaways in check, but they also won't be too bulky or interfere with your exercises. Opting for accessories made from lightweight materials will prevent them from becoming a nuisance as you move.