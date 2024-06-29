In brief Simplifying... In brief Keep your hair healthy this summer by protecting it from harsh pool chemicals and UV rays.

Tips for maintaining hair health during summer

What's the story Summer's sunshine and warmth bring outdoor fun but also challenge hair health. Increased exposure to heat, humidity, and UV rays can cause dryness, frizz, and damage. Protecting your hair from these seasonal elements ensures it remains strong and beautiful throughout summer. Let's explore a summer-specific hair care routine essential to maintain vibrant, healthy hair and scalp.

Dry air

Use a humidifier at night

Summer air, especially when using air conditioning, can be particularly dry, sapping moisture from your hair and making it more prone to damage. Using a humidifier in your bedroom while you sleep can help maintain a higher level of humidity in the air, which in turn helps to keep your hair hydrated. This added moisture can prevent your hair from becoming dry and brittle.

Harsh chemicals

Protecting hair from pool chemicals

Swimming in pools is a common summer activity, but chlorine and other harsh chemicals can strip your hair of its natural oils, leaving it dry and brittle. To protect your hair, rinse it with fresh water before and after swimming to minimize absorption of chlorine or salt water. Applying a protective conditioner beforehand and wearing a swim cap can further shield your hair.

UV protection

Shield hair from the sun

Hair can suffer from sun damage just like skin. Prolonged exposure to UV rays can weaken hair strands, leading to dryness and color fading. To protect your hair from the sun, wear a hat or scarf for a physical barrier, use UV protection hair products like shampoos, conditioners, and styling products with UV filters, and stay in the shade during peak sun hours.

Friction

Invest in silk pillowcases

Sleeping on silk pillowcases can significantly reduce friction on your hair compared to cotton pillowcases. This reduction in friction helps prevent breakage and frizz, keeping your hair smoother and more manageable. Silk pillowcases also help retain your hair's natural moisture, reducing the risk of dryness caused by traditional pillowcases that can absorb oils from your hair.

Vitamins

Maintain a healthy diet

In the summer, when your hair is exposed to additional stress, maintaining a nutritious diet becomes even more important. Incorporate foods rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as biotin and zinc, to promote strong and healthy hair. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water also plays a vital role in maintaining the overall health and vitality of your hair.