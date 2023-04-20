Lifestyle

Petcare mistakes to avoid this summer

Do's and don'ts in pet care during summer

As the rising temperature is making us uncomfortable with our daily tasks, it is also equally bothersome for our pets. Hence it is important to show some extra care, just the way you care for your body during summer. However, we often tend to make mistakes while taking care of our fur babies. These tips will help you steer clear of such mistakes.

Excessive shaving

People have the misconception that shaving the pet's coat during summer will keep them cool and comfortable. However many experts say that an animal's fur coat is designed to keep them cool. In fact, shaving would disturb their in-built temperature gauge. Additionally, pets naturally shed their undercoat in the lead-up to summer. Remember to apply sunscreen if you shave your pet.

Grooming mistakes

Your pets' skin is sensitive, just like yours, so they shouldn't be bathed too frequently. Keep watch for indicators of summer allergies or parasites, such as excessive scratching and licking. Avoid adding water/other liquids into or around their ear canal while rinsing your pet as it can lead to ear infections. Make sure that the sunscreen or wipes you are using are pet-friendly.

Unchanged food habits

It is important to note that heat affects your pet's digestive system. It is always ideal to add probiotic-rich, chilled foods to their diet. Refreshing options like watermelon and yogurt, as well as healthier protein options like chicken and fish, can be great alternatives to red meat. You can also offer pets pre-packaged dry and wet food recommended by vets.

Ignoring daily walk precautions

To avoid paw burns and overheating, go for walks during the coolest part of the day. Even during the late afternoon, pavements might still be dangerously hot. Keep a portable water dish handy during the walks. If you see excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, or difficulty in balancing in your pet, then take them to a cool shaded area, and pour room-temperature water over them.