Try these raw mango recipes at home this summer

These raw mango recipes are a must-have during summer

While ripe mangoes are a mass favorite, raw mangoes have a separate fanbase during the summer season. This greener version of sweet mangoes has a tangy flavor and a sweet scent and is used to prepare several delicacies, especially in South India. They are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, including lutein and zeaxanthin. Prepare these recipes with raw mangoes and watch everyone drool.

Raw mango rice

Packed with a tarty taste, this raw mango rice is the perfect dish to have for lunch during summer. Saute mustard seeds in sesame oil. Add urad dal, green chilies, and chana dal, and saute again. Add turmeric powder, asafoetida, and curry leaves, and cook well. Add grated raw mango, salt, and the tempering and mix well. Add it to cooked rice and mix.

Dal with raw mango

Soak toor dal in water for 20 minutes, strain it, and roast it in a pan. Add ginger paste, garlic paste, water, yellow chili powder, and turmeric powder to the pan and cook well. Add salt, lemon juice, and raw mangoes and cook again. Saute curry leaves, cumin, garlic, mustard seeds, and red chilies in ghee and add the tempering to the dal.

Raw mango salad

Also known as yum mamuang, this raw mango salad is sweet, sour, and spicy to taste and can be relished on a hot summer afternoon. Wash and peel raw mangoes and grate them. Add the grated raw mangoes to a bowl along with sliced onions, red chili, mint leaves, palm sugar, lettuce, and soya sauce. Add crushed peanuts and serve the salad immediately.

Mango pachadi

Made with raw mangoes and jaggery, this dish is a specialty from down south. It can be served as a side dish. Peel and slice raw mangoes and split green chilies in half. Add these to a pan along with water and simmer well. Add jaggery and cook again. Saute dry red chilies and mustard seeds in oil and pour over the pachadi.

Raw mango popsicle

A refreshing summer treat, this raw mango popsicle is easy to prepare and will also keep you cool from the inside. Blend together mint leaves, raw mangoes, powdered sugar, and water into a smooth paste. Transfer to a bowl, add cumin powder, rock salt, and salt, and mix well. Pour the mixture into kulfi molds and freeze overnight. Demold and serve chilled.