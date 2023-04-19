Lifestyle

Wondering what to buy from Costa Rica? Bookmark these souvenirs

Wondering what to buy from Costa Rica? Bookmark these souvenirs

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 19, 2023, 06:35 pm 2 min read

Here's your ultimate Costa Rica shopping list

Costa Rica is known for its spectacular biodiversity and natural wonders that make it a destination worth traveling to. Among the many attractions and experiences that this place has to offer, shopping is one that tourists love indulging in. Well, we can't blame them, for one can get a host of culturally-rich products to buy as souvenirs for home. Here are five of them.

Salsa Lizano

Want to take back the authentic taste of Costa Rica? Well, buy its national sauce called Salsa Lizano. Available in different quantities, it features a lip-smacking taste and makes your food scenes more flavorful with its composition. The sauce is totally bang for the buck and easily available across markets in the country. Don't forget to grab a few bottles for family and friends.

Costa Rican coffee maker and coffee

Coffee lovers are bound to have a good time in Costa Rica. The country garners global attention for its coffee beans, so much so that many countries in Europe, America, and Asia import it. As you buy a packet or two of your favorite brew, don't forget to grab a Costa Rican coffee maker which is unique and a popular souvenir among tourists.

Wooden crafts

Costa Rica is home to many skilled and talented local artisans who make incredible wooden crafts. They use bamboo, cedar, teak, rosewood, and balsa wood to make products that score high on quality, durability, and variety. From bowls, coffee cups, wine bottle holders, and serving platters to furniture, placements, masks, and various knick-knacks, there's something for everyone up for grabs.

Handmade jewelry and art

Besides wooden crafts, buying some stunning and handmade jewelry pieces and artworks is a decision you will thank yourself for. Locally sourced material is used to make designs that feature Costa Rica's authentic culture, heritage, traditions, wildlife, and landscapes. Hot picks include murals, sea glass and shell jewelry pieces, hand-stitched bags, and dreamcatchers, so do include these on your shopping list.

Costa Rican chocolate

While chocolates may seem like an ordinary deal, the ones available in Costa Rica are special. The country has large cocoa farms on its Caribbean coast where you can also take a tour and sample a few treats. Perfect to take for family or friends, these delicious packets of pure joy are best bought from local farms or markets instead of airport stores.