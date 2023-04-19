Lifestyle

Feeling stressed? Here's how to manage time at work

Feeling stressed? Here's how to manage time at work

Written by Apurva P Apr 19, 2023, 06:10 pm 2 min read

With proper planning and scheduling of daily tasks, you can manage your 24 hours in a productive manner.

Have you ever wondered how some people make the most of the time they have in a day? Good time management can lead to increased efficiency and productivity at your workplace, reduced stress, and life success. With proper planning and scheduling of daily tasks, you can manage your 24 hours in a structured and productive manner. Here are some suggestions for better time management.

Write down daily goals

Creating a 'to-do task' list is an important step towards achieving daily goals. Nothing is more satisfying than accomplishing the list during the day. A to-do list will help you to understand the day better and the tasks you have in hand for the day. This process helps you stay organized during the day and complete tasks on time.

Keep a time limit to check emails and messages

It is inevitable to check your smartphone in this digital. However, what can be done is to limit the time dedicated to this distraction. Even with important tasks like checking and responding to emails, you often get less productive - which ultimately slows down your urge to do the other tasks/activities that you are trying to accomplish. So spend less time on distracting tasks.

Avoid multi-tasking

Focussing on one task at a time will lead to less stress and better results. All you have to do is prioritize your tasks. Know what needs to be completed urgently and work accordingly. Nothing is worse than working on several tasks at once and getting lousy results. Instead, concentrate on one task at a time and complete it successfully.

Workout or meditate

People often miss out on exercise during their highly packed days. However, working out (even for a short time) is extremely beneficial for your health. It provides you with refreshed energy and also improves your ability to focus better on important matters. Incorporating some type of workout into your daily routine will aid in improving one's physical and mental health.

Plan ahead

Make a "to-do" list of the things you need to get done the following day at the end of each day to prepare ahead. You will be more motivated to complete your project goals if you strike off the tasks on your list upon completion. Having a strategy will prevent you from indulging in unnecessary activities and help make the most of your time.