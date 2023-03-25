Lifestyle

International Waffle Day 2023: 5 savory waffle recipes to try

These waffle recipes are a must-try this International Waffle Day

Observed on March 25 every year, International Waffle Day celebrates the crisp raised cake-like dish that is made from leavened batter or dough. The day was originally celebrated in Sweden and now it is celebrated all over the world. Apart from the classic waffles, there are several fruity and savory versions offering a twist to the original recipe. Here are five savory waffle recipes.

Potato waffles

Dunk potatoes in cold water mixed with salt and boil for eight-nine minutes. Drain the water and mash the potatoes well. Whisk egg yolks, milk, and butter in a bowl. Combine baking powder, all-purpose flour, baking soda, sugar, and salt. Mix the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients. Add potatoes and egg whites and mix well. Cook the waffles in a hot waffle iron.

Spinach waffles

Add chopped baby spinach, sea salt, oregano, eggs, garlic powder, and milk to a mixer and blend well until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, add baking powder and flour, and whisk well. Add shredded cheddar cheese and mix well. Cook the waffles in a hot waffle iron for five-six minutes. Serve hot with avocado, cream cheese, and pickled red onion.

Chickpea flour waffles

Mix together chickpea flour, rice flour, salt, baking soda, cilantro, chili powder, onion, bell pepper, ginger, cumin seeds, turmeric, baking soda, finely-chopped green chili, and chopped cauliflower with water and stir well. Pour and spread the batter on an oil-greased waffle maker and spread evenly. Cook well until golden brown and cooked through. Serve warm and crispy with chutney or ketchup.

Jalapeno and cheddar waffles

This spicy and savory breakfast waffle is a must-try this weekend. Whisk together cornmeal, baking powder, sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, and salt in a bowl. Add buttermilk, eggs, vegetable oil, and minced jalapenos and mix again. Add cheddar cheese and stir well. Pour the batter into a hot oil-greased waffle maker and cook until golden brown. Serve hot for breakfast.

Spicy moong dal waffles

Soak split green gram in water for three-four hours and wash it well. Blend the soaked dal with green chilies and water to make a liquid batter. Add gram flour, soda bi-carb, oil, salt, sugar, and fenugreek leaves and mix well. Pour the batter on a pre-heated and oil-greased waffle iron and bake the waffles until crisp. Serve hot with green chutney.