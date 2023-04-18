Lifestyle

Add some variety to your diet with these seasonal fruits

Savor the flavors of summer with these seasonal fruits

Are you feeling bored with your daily meals? It is time to jazz things up with some delicious and healthy seasonal fruits. These fruits are full of essential vitamins and minerals that can help keep you feeling great. To make things easy for you, we have picked out five of the best seasonal fruits that you can enjoy this summer season.

Mangoes

Mangoes are simply irresistible, especially during the summer season. Whether you prefer a classic mango shake or a zesty mango chutney, there are so many tasty recipes to choose from. What's more? Mangoes are rich in antioxidants that can help bolster your immune system. They also have the potential to lower your cholesterol levels. You can try these yummy mango recipes this summer.

Pineapples

If you are looking for a juicy and flavourful fruit that's loaded with health benefits, look no further than the mighty pineapple! This tropical fruit is packed with vitamin C, which can give your immune system a boost and protect your cells from damage. This is just the tip of the iceberg, there are more reasons to eat pineapple.

Lychees

Needless to say how the fruity and musky fragrance of lychee is delightful; it is a must-try for any fruit lover. It is a weight loss-friendly option, thanks to its low-calorie count. You can enjoy it as a snack on its own or add it to your salads or smoothies. For more ways to have it, check out these tasty lychee recipes for summer.

Mulberries

Mulberries, also known as shehtoot, are not only delicious but also packed with nutrition. They are rich in vitamins C and K, and potassium, making them excellent for heart, immunity, bones, and digestion. Mulberries can be eaten fresh, dried, or in baked goods such as cakes or muffins. Read here if you want to know more reasons why you should eat more mulberries.

Watermelons

The summer season is incomplete without the juicy and delicious watermelon. It has almost 90% water content, making it great for preventing heart disease. Moreover, watermelon is a source of arginine, an amino acid that helps boost the immune system's function. You can relish watermelons as smoothies or just slice and have them. Look here for more watermelon recipes to cool down this summer.