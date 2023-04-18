Lifestyle

5 things to be aware of when traveling to Albania

5 things to be aware of when traveling to Albania

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 18, 2023, 05:07 pm 3 min read

Your guide to avoiding social faux pas in Albania

Albania is a beautiful and diverse country, with stunning natural landscapes, and a rapidly growing travel and tourism industry. If you are visiting the country, there are a few social faux pas that you as a tourist need to be mindful of. Here are a few tips that might help in having a positive and enjoyable experience in the Land of Eagles.

Don't be afraid if strangers strike up a conversation

People in Albania are generally friendly and welcoming, and it is not unusual for them to strike up conversations with strangers on public transportation. So, if someone wants to talk to you, do not be afraid to participate in the conversation. They could just be interested in where you are from and what you are doing in Albania.

Don't refuse if you are given a gift

If an Albanian offers you a gift, it is a sign of hospitality and respect. Generally, it is considered impolite to refuse a gift in Albanian culture. So, don't refuse if you are given a gift, and accept it graciously. Even if the gift is something small, it is customary to show appreciation by thanking the giver and expressing gratitude for their kindness.

Don't be surprised if you are kissed on the cheeks

It is customary in Albania to greet friends and acquaintances with a peck on each cheek. This is a sign of warmth and friendliness and is a common way Albanians show affection and respect. If you are confused about how to greet, just follow the lead of your Albanian friends or acquaintances, and reciprocate the gesture accordingly.

Don't be afraid to talk about politics

When you arrive in Albania, you will soon notice that Albanians are generally very passionate about discussing politics. Discussing current events and political issues is a way to show interest and engagement in the country. However, be mindful of not discussing controversial or divisive topics. If you are unsure about a particular topic, ask your Albanian friends for their thoughts and opinions.

Nodding head means 'no' and shaking head means 'yes'

In most parts of the world, nodding your head up and down generally means "yes" and shaking your head from side to side means "no." But when you are in Albania, it is just the opposite. This can take you some time to get used to. However, some youngsters are used to Western ways, and that might just add more confusion to it.