Getting documents attested? Avoid these mistakes
Attestation is a crucial process for validating documents for international use. However, many people make common mistakes that can delay or even prevent the attestation process. Knowing these pitfalls can save time and effort, ensuring a smooth attestation experience. Here are five common mistakes people make while getting documents attested, and how to avoid them.
Incomplete documentation
One of the most common mistakes is not submitting complete documentation. Attestation authorities require specific documents to be submitted along with the application form. Not providing all necessary papers can lead to delays or rejection of the request. It is important to check the list of required documents carefully and ensure everything is in order before submission.
Not verifying document authenticity
Another common mistake is not verifying the authenticity of documents before submission. Authorities need to ensure that the documents are genuine and have been issued by recognized institutions. Failing to verify authenticity can lead to complications during the attestation process. It is advisable to get all documents verified by relevant authorities before proceeding with attestation.
Ignoring fee requirements
Ignoring fee requirements is another common pitfall in the attestation process. Each attestation service comes with its own fee structure, which has to be paid in full and on time for the process to be completed. Not paying the required fees can delay or halt the attestation process. It is important to check the fee structure beforehand and ensure timely payment to avoid any delays.
Choosing incorrect attestation type
Choosing the wrong type of attestation is a common mistake that can lead to unnecessary delays. Different purposes require different types of attestation, such as educational or commercial document attestation. Understanding what type you need for your specific purpose is crucial for a smooth process.
Failing to follow up regularly
Failing to follow up regularly with authorities about your application status can result in unexpected delays or issues going unnoticed until later stages of processing. Regular follow-ups keep you informed about any additional requirements or changes in timelines, allowing you to address them promptly and avoid prolonged waiting periods unnecessarily.