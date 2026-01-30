Getting documents attested? Avoid these mistakes  

Attestation is a crucial process for validating documents for international use. However, many people make common mistakes that can delay or even prevent the attestation process. Knowing these pitfalls can save time and effort, ensuring a smooth attestation experience. Here are five common mistakes people make while getting documents attested, and how to avoid them.

Tip 1 Incomplete documentation One of the most common mistakes is not submitting complete documentation. Attestation authorities require specific documents to be submitted along with the application form. Not providing all necessary papers can lead to delays or rejection of the request. It is important to check the list of required documents carefully and ensure everything is in order before submission.

Tip 2 Not verifying document authenticity Another common mistake is not verifying the authenticity of documents before submission. Authorities need to ensure that the documents are genuine and have been issued by recognized institutions. Failing to verify authenticity can lead to complications during the attestation process. It is advisable to get all documents verified by relevant authorities before proceeding with attestation.

Tip 3 Ignoring fee requirements Ignoring fee requirements is another common pitfall in the attestation process. Each attestation service comes with its own fee structure, which has to be paid in full and on time for the process to be completed. Not paying the required fees can delay or halt the attestation process. It is important to check the fee structure beforehand and ensure timely payment to avoid any delays.

Tip 4 Choosing incorrect attestation type Choosing the wrong type of attestation is a common mistake that can lead to unnecessary delays. Different purposes require different types of attestation, such as educational or commercial document attestation. Understanding what type you need for your specific purpose is crucial for a smooth process.