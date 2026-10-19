You must visit these beautiful national parks in Australia
What's the story
Australia is home to some of the most unique wildlife in the world, and its national parks are the best places to see them. From kangaroos to koalas, these parks provide a peek into the country's natural beauty and biodiversity. If you are a wildlife lover, visiting these parks can be an unforgettable experience. Here are some of Australia's top national parks for wildlife encounters.
#1
Kangaroo Island: A wildlife haven
Kangaroo Island is famous for its diverse range of animals, including sea lions, koalas, and echidnas.
The Flinders Chase National Park is a must-visit place where you can see kangaroos and wallabies in their natural habitat.
The island's isolation has preserved its ecosystem, making it a perfect place for wildlife lovers to see animals up close without human interference.
#2
Daintree Rainforest: Ancient biodiversity
The Daintree Rainforest in Queensland is one of the oldest rainforests on the planet. It is home to a variety of species, including cassowaries and tree kangaroos.
The park's dense foliage provides an ideal habitat for these animals, making it a great place for birdwatching and spotting rare species.
Guided tours can help visitors learn more about this ancient ecosystem.
#3
Kakadu National Park: Cultural and natural wonders
Kakadu National Park is not just known for its cultural significance, but also for its rich wildlife.
Crocodiles are a common sight here, along with a number of bird species like jabirus and brolgas.
The park's wetlands attract thousands of migratory birds every year, making it a birdwatcher's paradise.
Exploring its diverse landscapes gives visitors a chance to see Australia's unique fauna.
#4
Great Otway National Park: Coastal biodiversity
Great Otway National Park has coastal rainforests and rugged coastlines, making it a perfect habitat for native species such as koalas and platypuses.
The park's diverse ecosystems allow you to see wildlife from different vantage points, be it along walking trails or viewing platforms overlooking waterfalls, or beaches teeming with seals or dolphins playing nearby.