Austria's most beautiful alpine trails: A list
What's the story
Austria's alpine trails are a hiker's paradise, with a plethora of paths to explore. From the rugged terrains of the Alps to picturesque valleys, these trails offer something for everyone. Whether you are a seasoned hiker or a beginner, Austria's trails promise stunning views and an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best alpine trails that should be on every hiker's list.
#1
The Eagle Walk: A panoramic journey
The Eagle Walk is a famous long-distance trail that spans over 413 kilometers across Tyrol.
Divided into 33 stages, the trail gives you a chance to witness breathtaking panoramas of the Alps. From rocky peaks to lush meadows, every stage has its own beauty.
The trail is well-marked and offers accommodations along the way, making it perfect for those wanting to cover long distances.
#2
Stubai High Trail: A scenic circuit
The Stubai High Trail is a circular route around the Stubai Valley. Spanning about 100 kilometers, it takes hikers through diverse landscapes, from glaciers to alpine meadows.
The trail is divided into eight stages and offers comfortable huts for overnight stays.
Its moderate difficulty makes it perfect for intermediate hikers who want to experience the beauty of the Stubai region.
#3
Salzkammergut Panorama Trail: Lakeside views
The Salzkammergut Panorama Trail is famous for its stunning views of Austria's beautiful lakes and mountains.
Spanning over 150 kilometers, this trail goes through charming villages and offers plenty of opportunities for cultural experiences, along with hiking.
The path is relatively easy, making it suitable for families or those looking for a leisurely hike with beautiful scenery.
#4
Grossglockner High Alpine Road: A drive with hikes
While not a traditional hiking trail, the Grossglockner High Alpine Road offers access to several hiking paths near Austria's highest peak, Grossglockner.
This scenic road provides panoramic views and allows access to various starting points for shorter hikes in the area.
It's ideal for those who want both driving and hiking experiences in one trip.
#5
Zillertal Alps High Route: Rugged beauty
For experienced hikers seeking rugged beauty, Zillertal Alps High Route is perfect.
This challenging trek spans about 100 kilometers, offering stunning views of glaciers and jagged peaks.
It requires good physical fitness and navigation skills due to its remote sections without marked paths.
However, the rewards are breathtaking vistas, and solitude in nature's grandeur.