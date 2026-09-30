Austria's most beautiful alpine villages: A list
What's the story
Austria's alpine villages are a dream come true for those who want to experience the beauty of nature and the charm of traditional culture. These villages are tucked away in the mountains and offer breathtaking views, peaceful surroundings, and a peek into the local way of life. Whether you want to hike through lush trails or just relax in a peaceful setting, these alpine villages have it all.
#1
Hallstatt: A picturesque gem
Hallstatt is famous for its beautiful lakeside location and historic salt mines.
The village has colorful houses lining the streets, and cobblestone paths that take you through time.
Visitors can take a boat ride on Lake Hallstatt or visit the ancient salt mine for an exciting tour.
The village's panoramic views from the skywalk are not to be missed.
#2
St. Wolfgang: A lakeside retreat
St. Wolfgang is located on the shores of Lake Wolfgangsee, which is surrounded by majestic mountains.
The village is famous for its relaxing atmosphere and outdoor activities, such as hiking and cycling.
Tourists can take a boat tour of the lake or visit nearby attractions, like Schafberg Mountain, with its cog railway ride providing stunning views.
#3
Alpbach: The Tiroler beauty
Alpbach is famous for its traditional wooden architecture and beautiful flower-filled streets. Dubbed as Austria's most beautiful village, Alpbach has preserved its cultural heritage well.
It is also a great place for skiing in winters and hiking in summers, with trails offering breathtaking views of the Tyrolean Alps.
#4
Grossarl Valley: The valley of plenty
The Grossarl Valley is famous for its rich agricultural land and traditional farms.
Dubbed as The Valley of Plenty, it offers a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Visitors can explore numerous hiking trails through lush meadows dotted with wildflowers, or visit local dairies to learn about cheese-making traditions.
#5
Zell am See: A year-round destination
Zell am See is a year-round destination, thanks to its stunning lake, glacier skiing, and vibrant town life.
In winter, it offers skiing on Kitzsteinhorn Glacier, while in summer, it welcomes hikers on trails with panoramic views.
The town has shops, cafes, and restaurants, making it a lively hub for tourists and locals alike.