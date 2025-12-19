What exactly are funiculars?

Austria is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in Europe, and its funiculars are the best way to witness them. These railways take you to the most breathtaking views, making your journey as beautiful as the destination. Whether you want to explore the Alps or the vineyards, Austria's funiculars have it all. Here are Austria's most scenic funiculars and what makes them special.

#1 The iconic Schafberg railway The Schafberg Railway is famous for its steep climb and stunning views of the Salzkammergut region. The cogwheel train climbs over 1,700 meters in just 5.85 kilometers, making for an exhilarating ride. Once at the top, passengers are greeted with panoramic views of ten lakes and several mountain ranges. The railway operates from May to October, giving visitors a chance to experience this iconic journey during the warm months.

#2 Mount Pilatus: A Swiss-Austrian adventure Though Mount Pilatus is in Switzerland, it can be easily accessed from Austria and offers a unique cross-border adventure. The Pilatus Railway, one of Europe's steepest cogwheel railways, has gradients of up to 48%. The ride provides breathtaking views of Lake Lucerne and surrounding peaks before reaching an elevation of over 2,100 meters. The railway operates from May to November, depending on weather conditions.

#3 The charming Gaisbergbahn The Gaisbergbahn near Salzburg offers a more intimate experience with stunning views without long travel times. This funicular ascends Mount Gaisberg in just under 10 minutes, providing sweeping views of Salzburg city and its surroundings. Ideal for those short on time but looking for a quick escape into nature, it operates year-round except during maintenance periods.