Canyoning enthusiasts, these routes are perfect for you!

Austria 's diverse landscape makes it a perfect destination for canyoning enthusiasts. The country's canyons are not only accessible but also offer a variety of challenges for both beginners and experienced adventurers. From stunning waterfalls to thrilling slides, these routes promise an unforgettable experience. Here are five of Austria's most exciting canyoning routes that promise an adrenaline-pumping adventure amidst breathtaking natural beauty.

#1 Golling Waterfall Canyon Golling Waterfall Canyon is famous for its dramatic waterfalls and steep drops. Located near Salzburg, this route is perfect for those seeking both beauty and challenge. The canyon features several jumps and slides, with the highlight being a 14-meter high waterfall descent. The route is ideal for those with some prior canyoning experience, as it involves technical skills and physical endurance.

#2 Rauris Valley Canyon Rauris Valley Canyon offers a mix of gentle slides and thrilling jumps in a picturesque setting. This route is perfect for beginners, as it has easier sections that allow newcomers to get a hang of canyoning techniques without compromising on fun. The crystal-clear waters and lush greenery make this an ideal spot for families or groups looking for an adventurous day out.

#3 Liechtensteinklamm gorge Liechtensteinklamm Gorge is one of Austria's most famous canyons, thanks to its dramatic cliffs and narrow passages. Situated close to St. Johann im Pongau, this gorge is not only visually stunning but also offers exciting challenges like rappelling down waterfalls and navigating through rocky terrain. While some sections may be more demanding, the overall experience is rewarding for those willing to push their limits.

#4 Otschergraben Canyon Otschergraben Canyon is famous for its deep gorges and crystal-clear pools. This route is ideal for those looking for a mix of technical challenges and natural beauty. The canyon features several jumps into deep pools, as well as narrow passages that require careful navigation skills. With its diverse terrain, Otschergraben promises an exhilarating adventure amidst stunning scenery.