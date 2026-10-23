5 avocado recipes that go way beyond toast

Spicy avocado pasta is a creamy, flavorful dish that combines ripe avocados with garlic and chili flakes.

The sauce is blended until smooth and tossed with your favorite pasta for a satisfying meal.

The heat from the chili flakes complements the natural creaminess of the avocado, making it an ideal choice for those who love bold flavors.

This dish is quick to prepare and perfect for a weeknight dinner.