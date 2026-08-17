Avocado on puri? Try these unexpected breakfast twists
What's the story
Avocado on toast is a popular breakfast option, but the Indian street-style twist makes it even more interesting. Mixing the creamy texture of avocado with local spices and ingredients, these variations give a unique taste. They are not only delicious but also affordable and easily available on the streets. Here are four Indian street-style avocado breakfasts that you must try for an exciting start to your day.
Dish 1
Spicy avocado masala toast
Spicy avocado masala toast is a popular street breakfast.
The creamy avocado is mixed with spices such as cumin, coriander, and chili powder to give it a spicy kick.
Served on a slice of bread or pav, this dish is garnished with fresh coriander leaves for an added flavor.
The combination of spices and creamy texture makes it a favorite among spice lovers.
Dish 2
Avocado chaat on puri
Avocado chaat on puri is an innovative twist to the traditional chaat.
Creamy avocado is mixed with tangy tamarind chutney, yogurt, and spices like chaat masala and roasted cumin powder.
Served on crispy puris, this dish gives you a burst of flavors in every bite.
The tangy and creamy combination makes it an irresistible street food option.
Dish 3
Avocado dosa delight
Avocado dosa delight is an innovative take on the traditional dosa.
Here, the dosa batter is mixed with ripe avocados before being cooked on hot griddles.
The result? A soft, flavorful dosa that goes well with coconut chutney or sambar, making it a perfect choice for breakfast lovers looking for something different, yet deliciously satisfying.
Dish 4
Avocado poha delight
Avocado poha delight mixes the traditional poha with creamy avocado.
Flattened rice is cooked with turmeric and mustard seeds, and topped with mashed avocado for added richness.
Garnished with peanuts and fresh coriander leaves, this dish gives you a healthy yet delicious option for breakfast lovers who want to try something new.