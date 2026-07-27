Avocado + quinoa: A brilliant salad combo
What's the story
Avocado and quinoa are two of the most popular ingredients, thanks to their nutritional benefits and versatility. Together, they can make a delicious salad that not only satiates your taste buds but also provides essential nutrients. This combination is perfect for anyone looking to add more plant-based foods to their diet. Here are five creative ways to use avocado and quinoa in salads.
Dish 1
Mediterranean-inspired quinoa salad
A Mediterranean-inspired salad with avocado and quinoa is a flavorful option.
Mix cooked quinoa with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, olives, and feta cheese.
Add sliced avocado for creaminess, and top with a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt, and pepper.
This salad is not just refreshing but also loaded with vitamins A and C from the vegetables.
Dish 2
Avocado quinoa bowl with black beans
For a protein-packed meal, pair avocado and quinoa with black beans.
Start with a base of cooked quinoa and add canned black beans, rinsed well.
Toss in some corn kernels for sweetness, and diced bell peppers for crunch.
Top it all off with sliced avocado and a dressing made from lime juice, cilantro leaves, cumin powder, salt, and pepper.
Dish 3
Tropical avocado quinoa salad
Give your salad a tropical twist by adding pineapple chunks or mango slices to your avocado-quinoa mix.
Start with cooked quinoa as the base, add diced avocado, along with pineapple or mango pieces for sweetness.
Add red cabbage shreds for color contrast, and dress this vibrant creation using coconut milk mixed with lime juice.
Dish 4
Spicy avocado quinoa mixture
For those who love spice in their meals, try adding jalapenos or chili flakes into your avocado-quinoa salad.
Start by mixing cooked quinoa with diced avocado, and add finely chopped jalapenos (or sprinkle chili flakes) according to taste preference level.
Dress it using olive oil blended together with lime juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Tip 1
Creamy avocado dressing over quinoa salad
Make a creamy dressing using ripe avocados blended smoothly until they reach a velvety consistency.
Combine them with Greek yogurt, lemon zest, garlic cloves, and herbs like parsley, chives, and dill.
Drizzle this luscious concoction generously over a bed of fresh greens, including spinach, arugula, and kale.
Toss in cooked red and white quinoa grains, and cherry tomatoes and cucumbers for a delightful crunch.