Looking for a peaceful getaway? These spots are perfect

The Azores Archipelago, a group of nine volcanic islands in the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for its stunning landscapes and unique ecosystems. While many tourists flock to popular spots, there are hidden beaches waiting to be discovered by those willing to venture off the beaten path. These secluded shores offer pristine waters and breathtaking views, making them perfect for a peaceful retreat amidst nature's beauty.

#1 Praia da Marinha: A hidden gem Praia da Marinha is one of the most beautiful beaches of the Azores. Surrounded by steep cliffs and lush vegetation, this beach is a sight to behold. The clear turquoise waters are perfect for snorkeling, giving you a glimpse of colorful marine life. Though it is not the easiest to reach, the effort is worth it, as you get to enjoy the tranquility away from crowded tourist spots.

#2 Praia dos Moinhos: A tranquil escape Located on the island of Sao Miguel, Praia dos Moinhos is a peaceful beach with golden sands and calm waters. It is ideal for swimming or just lounging under the sun. The surrounding area is dotted with volcanic rocks, adding to its natural beauty. Since it is not easily accessible by public transport, you will find fewer visitors here than at other beaches.

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#3 Praia da Vitoria: A volcanic wonder Praia da Vitoria on Terceira Island is famous for its black sand beaches, courtesy of volcanic activity in the region. The beach is lined with palm trees and has facilities like cafes and restrooms, making it an ideal spot for a day out with family or friends. The unique landscape makes it a photographer's paradise, with opportunities to capture stunning sunset views over the ocean.

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