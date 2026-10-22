Badminton or hiking? Which is better for your legs
What's the story
Badminton and hiking are two popular activities that provide unique benefits for lower body strength. While both exercises engage different muscle groups, they also offer distinct advantages in terms of building endurance, flexibility, and strength. Whether you want to improve athletic performance or stay fit, understanding how these activities build lower body strength can help. It can also help you make informed choices about your fitness routine.
#1
Badminton's impact on leg muscles
Badminton is a fast-paced sport that requires quick movements and agility.
This activity engages various leg muscles, such as quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves.
The constant movement helps improve muscle tone and endurance. Additionally, the need for sudden sprints and changes in direction strengthens the lower body effectively.
Playing badminton regularly can lead to improved muscle definition and increased stamina in the legs.
#2
Hiking's contribution to endurance
Hiking is an excellent way to build endurance while strengthening the lower body.
Walking on uneven terrain challenges different muscle groups, including those in the thighs and calves.
The incline of hills or mountains adds resistance training, which further enhances muscle strength over time.
Hiking also promotes cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate during prolonged physical activity.
#3
Flexibility benefits from badminton
One of the key benefits of playing badminton is flexibility.
The sport involves a lot of stretching and reaching out for the shuttlecock, which increases the range of motion in joints.
This dynamic stretching helps keep the muscles flexible and prevents injuries.
A flexible lower body also improves your overall mobility and balance, which helps in other physical activities.
#4
Hiking promotes joint health
Hiking is a low-impact exercise that is good for your joints.
Unlike high-impact sports such as badminton, hiking does not put too much stress on your knees or ankles.
The gentle movements of hiking promote joint health and mobility, without the risk of overuse injuries.
This makes it an ideal choice for those looking to improve their lower body strength, without straining their joints.