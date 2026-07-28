Upgrade your black rice crackers with these toppings
What's the story
Baked black rice crackers make for a healthy snack option, thanks to their crunchy texture and nutty flavor. These crackers are made from black rice, which is loaded with antioxidants and fiber. You can enjoy them on their own or pair them with a variety of dips and spreads. Here are five creative ways to enjoy baked black rice crackers that will elevate your snacking experience.
Tip 1
Classic hummus pairing
Pairing baked black rice crackers with classic hummus makes for a delicious combination of flavors and textures.
The creamy hummus goes perfectly with the crunchy texture of the crackers, making it an ideal snack for any time of the day.
You can go for different hummus flavors like garlic or roasted red pepper to add more variety to your snack time.
Tip 2
Avocado spread delight
For a nutritious twist, try topping your baked black rice crackers with mashed avocado.
Avocado adds creaminess and healthy fats, making this combination both satisfying and nutritious.
You can enhance the flavor by adding lime juice, salt, or even sliced cherry tomatoes on top of the avocado spread.
Tip 3
Cheese and herb infusion
Adding cheese to baked black rice crackers gives a savory touch that is hard to resist.
Go for soft cheeses like goat cheese or cream cheese for a creamy contrast to the crunchy cracker.
Add fresh herbs like basil or dill for an aromatic touch that elevates the whole experience.
Tip 4
Nut butter boost
Spread almond or peanut butter on your baked black rice crackers for a protein-packed snack option.
The nutty flavor of the butter goes well with the natural taste of black rice, giving you an energy-boosting treat that is perfect for mid-day hunger pangs.
Add slices of banana or apple for extra sweetness and nutrients.
Tip 5
Yogurt dip creation
Create a refreshing yogurt dip by mixing plain yogurt with herbs like chives or parsley and spices like paprika or cumin powder.
This dip goes well with baked black rice crackers, giving you a light yet flavorful option for your snacking needs.
The tanginess of yogurt complements the earthy notes of black rice perfectly.