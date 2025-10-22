Think twice before visiting these Bali beaches: Here's why

Bali , the much-loved Indonesian island, is famous for its beaches. However, not all of them are as amazing as the hype suggests. Some beaches can be overcrowded, dirty, or lacking in basic amenities. Here are some of the overrated beaches in Bali and what makes them so. Knowing this can help you plan better and find hidden gems on this beautiful island.

#1 Kuta Beach: Crowded and commercialized Kuta Beach is one of Bali's most famous beaches, but it is often criticized for being too crowded and commercialized. The beach draws hordes of tourists looking for nightlife and shopping options nearby. However, the constant crowding can take away from the relaxing beach experience many visitors seek. The commercialization has also led to higher prices for food and drinks in the area.

#2 Seminyak Beach: Pricey and busy Seminyak Beach is known for its upscale vibe but can be a bit too much for those looking for a laid-back beach day. The beach is lined with high-end resorts and restaurants that charge premium prices for their services. While the area offers a lively atmosphere with beach clubs and bars, it may not be ideal for budget-conscious travelers or those seeking tranquility.

#3 Legian Beach: Littered with tourists Legian Beach sits between Kuta and Seminyak, making it a popular stopover for tourists. But, like its neighbors, it suffers from crowding and littering issues. The beach can get pretty littered with plastic waste from the tourists who don't dispose of it properly. Although there are some water sports activities available here, the overall cleanliness can be disappointing at times.