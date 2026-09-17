5 Bali attractions that can feel too crowded
What's the story
Bali, the Island of Gods, is famous for its beautiful beaches, rich culture, and lively nightlife. However, not all places are worth the hype. Some tourist attractions are often overcrowded and overpriced, leaving visitors disappointed. Here are five overrated places in Bali that you might want to skip for a more authentic experience on this beautiful island.
#1
Kuta Beach: Crowded and commercialized
Kuta Beach is famous for its surf and nightlife. However, the beach is often crowded with tourists and locals alike.
The commercialization has led to high prices for food and drinks along the beach.
The area is also known for its party scene, which may not be for everyone seeking a peaceful retreat or cultural experience.
#2
Tanah Lot Temple: Scenic but busy
Tanah Lot Temple is one of Bali's most iconic landmarks, perched on a rocky outcrop by the sea.
While it offers stunning views, it is usually packed with tourists during sunset hours. The entrance fee can also be steep compared to other temples in Bali.
Visitors seeking tranquility may find it hard to enjoy the scenery due to the large crowds.
#3
Ubud Monkey Forest: More than just monkeys
The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud is famous for its playful monkeys and lush surroundings.
However, it can get pretty crowded with tourists feeding monkeys or taking selfies at every turn. The entry fee has also increased over the years as its popularity has grown.
While the place offers an interesting experience, it may not be worth it if you are looking for peace.
#4
Seminyak Beach: High-end but hectic
Seminyak Beach is famous for its luxurious resorts and trendy beach clubs.
While it offers a taste of luxury, it comes at a price, with high costs for sunbeds and drinks.
The beach can get crowded during peak seasons, making it hard to find a quiet spot to relax.
If you are looking for a more laid-back vibe without the hustle and bustle of tourists, you may want to skip Seminyak.
#5
Tegalalang Rice Terraces: Beautiful yet busy
The Tegalalang Rice Terraces are one of Bali's most photographed sites, thanks to their stunning views of tiered green fields.
However, they have become a victim of their own beauty, with hordes of tourists flocking to the place every day.
This has resulted in increased entrance fees and a more commercialized experience, with shops lining the paths through the terraces.