Next Article

Read these books

Books favored by judges that are worth reading

By Anujj Trehaan 02:36 pm Jun 05, 202402:36 pm

What's the story Judges, known for their analytical minds and profound understanding of law and humanity, also find solace and inspiration in literature. Their book recommendations offer a unique blend of legal insight, ethical contemplation, and a deep appreciation for storytelling. This article explores books favored by judges that resonate with themes of justice, morality, and the human condition.

Book 1

'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird is a classic that delves into racial injustice in the Deep South through the eyes of young Scout Finch. Her father, Atticus Finch, an attorney who defends a Black man unjustly accused of rape, embodies integrity and moral fortitude. This novel is celebrated by judges for its powerful portrayal of justice and empathy.

Book 2

'The Brothers Karamazov'

Fyodor Dostoevsky's The Brothers Karamazov is not just a literary masterpiece but also a profound exploration of faith, free will, and morality. Through the lives of the Karamazov family, it addresses fundamental questions about God and human nature. Judges recommend this book for its deep philosophical inquiries that mirror the complexities faced in law and life.

Book 3

'Just Mercy'

Bryan Stevenson's Just Mercy offers a revealing perspective on the American justice system, drawing from his experiences as a lawyer defending the most vulnerable. The book sheds light on instances of wrongful convictions and excessive punishments, making a strong case for compassion in legal practice. Judges praise it for its persuasive argument to reform justice systems globally, highlighting its significance and impact.

Book 4

'The Trial'

Franz Kafka's The Trial tells the story of Josef K., who finds himself arrested by an inaccessible authority without ever being informed of his crime. This surreal novel explores themes of existential anxiety and arbitrary power within bureaucratic systems—a scenario familiar to those in legal professions. Judges find it relevant for its critique on systemic flaws within judicial processes.