Love bamboo shoots? You'll enjoy these dishes

Bamboo shoot and peanut stew is a comforting dish that marries the earthy flavors of peanuts with tender bamboo shoots.

The stew is usually cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices to create a rich sauce.

The bamboo shoots add a crunchy texture that goes well with the creamy peanut base.

This dish is usually served with rice or flatbread, making it a hearty meal option.