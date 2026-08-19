Banana flour: A simple swap for regular flour
What's the story
Banana flour, a gluten-free alternative, is made from green bananas. It is rich in fiber and nutrients, making it a healthy substitute for regular flour. Its mild flavor makes it versatile for various culinary applications. Here are five unique ways to use banana flour in your kitchen, adding nutrition and creativity to your meals without compromising on taste or texture.
Tip 1
Baking with banana flour
Banana flour can be used as a substitute in baking recipes such as bread, muffins, and pancakes. Its high starch content gives baked goods a light texture.
However, when substituting banana flour for regular flour, use a ratio of one cup banana flour to three-fourths cup of other dry ingredients to maintain the right consistency.
Tip 2
Thickening soups and sauces
Thanks to its thickening properties, banana flour can be an excellent alternative to cornstarch or wheat flour in soups and sauces.
Simply mix one tablespoon of banana flour with two tablespoons of cold water to form a slurry before adding it to your dish.
This will help thicken the mixture without altering the flavor significantly.
Tip 3
Making gluten-free pasta
For those who are gluten-sensitive, banana flour is an ideal choice for making homemade pasta.
Combine it with water and a pinch of salt to form a dough that can be rolled out and cut into desired shapes.
The resulting pasta is not only gluten-free, but also high in fiber, making it a nutritious option for any meal.
Tip 4
Creating energy bars
Banana flour can also be used as an ingredient in homemade energy bars.
Its natural sweetness pairs well with nuts and dried fruits.
Simply mix banana flour with oats, honey, and your choice of nuts or seeds, then press into a baking dish and refrigerate until firm.
These bars make for a convenient snack on the go.
Tip 5
Enhancing smoothies and shakes
Adding banana flour to smoothies or shakes boosts their nutritional value without changing their taste much.
Just one tablespoon per serving adds extra fiber and potassium, while keeping the drink's smooth texture intact.
This simple addition makes your daily smoothies healthier without any effort.