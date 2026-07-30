5 banana varieties worth adding to your kitchen
What's the story
Bananas are a staple in most vegetarian diets, thanks to their versatility and nutritional benefits. They can be eaten as a snack, added to smoothies, or used in baking. However, not all bananas are the same. Some varieties offer unique flavors and textures that can elevate vegetarian meals. Here are five banana varieties every vegetarian should have in their kitchen for a flavorful culinary experience.
#1
Cavendish bananas: The classic choice
Cavendish bananas are the most common variety available globally.
Famous for their creamy texture and sweet flavor, they are perfect for eating raw or adding to desserts like banana bread or muffins.
They are also an excellent source of potassium and vitamin C, making them a healthy choice for vegetarians looking to boost their nutrient intake.
#2
Plantains: The savory alternative
Plantains are larger and starchier than regular bananas, which makes them ideal for cooking.
Unlike Cavendish bananas, plantains are usually used in savory dishes.
When fried or baked, they develop a rich flavor that goes well with beans or rice.
Their high starch content makes them a great substitute for potatoes or other root vegetables in vegetarian meals.
#3
Red bananas: A sweet twist
Red bananas have a thicker skin and a sweeter taste than regular yellow ones.
The flesh is creamier with a hint of raspberry-like flavor, which makes them perfect for adding a twist to smoothies or fruit salads.
These bananas are also high in potassium and vitamin B6, making them a nutritious addition to any vegetarian diet.
#4
Burro bananas: A tangy option
Burro bananas are shorter and plumper than Cavendish ones, with a tangier taste profile.
Their unique flavor makes them ideal for baking as well as cooking applications where you want to add some zestiness.
Burros have a higher protein content than other varieties, which makes them an excellent option for vegetarians looking to increase their protein intake.
#5
Apple bananas: A mini delight
Apple bananas are small-sized fruits with an apple-like aroma and sweet-tart taste profile.
They are perfect for snacking on when you want something refreshing yet satisfying between meals.
These mini delights pack essential nutrients such as fiber, vitamin C, and potassium, making them great additions not just because of their size but also because of what they bring nutritionally.