In brief Simplifying... In brief Just a short drive from Bangalore, you'll find lush coffee plantations and stunning landscapes in Coorg, Chikmagalur, Sakleshpur, and Wayanad.

These regions offer immersive experiences from witnessing the journey of coffee beans, exploring ancient caves, spotting exotic birds, to hiking through historic forts and waterfalls.

Whether you're a coffee lover, nature enthusiast, or a photographer, these destinations promise a refreshing escape. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Bangalore's lush coffee plantation escapes

By Anujj Trehaan 10:43 am Jun 18, 202410:43 am

What's the story Bangalore, a bustling city known for its vibrant tech industry, also serves as a gateway to some of the most serene coffee plantation retreats in India. Just a few hours' drive away, these lush landscapes offer a perfect blend of relaxation and nature exploration. Ideal for weekend getaways, these destinations promise fresh air, aromatic coffee, and a tranquil escape from the urban hustle.

Coorg

Coorg: The Scotland of India

Nestled amid the Western Ghats, Coorg is renowned for its sprawling coffee estates and misty hills. A four-hour drive from Bangalore will transport you to this verdant paradise where you can indulge in plantation walks, bird watching, and learn about the process of coffee making. The region's cool climate makes it an ideal retreat throughout the year.

Chikmagalur

Chikmagalur: Coffee land of Karnataka

Chikmagalur lies at the heart of India's coffee cultivation history. About five hours from Bangalore, it offers an immersive experience into the world of coffee. Visitors can stay in homestays nestled within plantations where they can witness firsthand the journey of coffee beans from farm to cup. The area also boasts stunning trekking trails leading to breathtaking viewpoints.

Sakleshpur

Sakleshpur: Green haven

A lesser-known gem located around four hours from Bangalore is Sakleshpur. This destination is home to vast expanses of greenery and spice plantations alongside coffee estates. It offers a peaceful getaway with opportunities for hiking through historic forts and waterfalls hidden within dense forests. The monsoon season brings out the best in Sakleshpur's landscapes, making it a photographer's delight.

Wayanad

Wayanad: Nature's abode

Though slightly farther away, taking about six hours by road from Bangalore, Wayanad is worth every minute spent reaching there. This area is not only famous for its aromatic coffee but also for its rich wildlife and ancient caves waiting to be explored. Staying at a plantation resort here allows visitors to enjoy nature walks and spot exotic birds amidst cool breezes.