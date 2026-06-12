How baobab fruit is used in African cuisine

Refreshing drinks

Baobab smoothies and juices

In many African countries, baobab pulp is blended into smoothies and juices for a refreshing drink. The natural tanginess of the pulp goes well with other fruits, such as mangoes or pineapples. Not only do these drinks taste good, but they also pack a punch of vitamin C and antioxidants, making them a healthy option for those looking to boost their immunity.