Baobab fruit is loaded with vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immune system

Baobab fruit: The superfood you should know about

By Vinita Jain 10:49 am Jun 12, 202610:49 am

What's the story

The African baobab tree, often referred to as the Tree of Life, is famous for its nutrient-rich fruit. The fruit is loaded with vitamins and minerals that can do wonders for your health. Here are five surprising benefits of adding baobab fruit to your diet. From boosting your immune system to improving digestion, baobab fruit can be a great addition to your daily nutrition.