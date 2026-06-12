Walking barefoot encourages the muscles in your feet and legs to work harder

Barefoot walking: A simple habit that can boost your health

By Vinita Jain 09:10 am Jun 12, 202609:10 am

What's the story

Going barefoot while walking can be a surprisingly effective way to boost your health. This simple practice, which connects you with nature, can improve your physical and mental well-being. By ditching shoes, you allow your feet to engage with the ground, promoting better balance and posture. Plus, barefoot walking can also reduce stress levels by encouraging mindfulness and relaxation. Here are five health benefits of this natural activity.