Barley v/s bulgur wheat: Comparing their nutrition

Barley and bulgur wheat are two grains that are often pitted against each other for their nutritional benefits. Since both are loaded with essential nutrients, they make for excellent choices for the health mindful. Knowing the nutrient strengths of each can help you make informed dietary choices. Here, we explore the nutritional profiles of barley and bulgur wheat, their unique attributes.

#1 Fiber content comparison Barley is famous for its fiber content, which facilitates digestion and keeps the gut healthy. It has both soluble and insoluble fiber, accounting for roughly 17% of the daily recommended intake per serving. Meanwhile, bulgur wheat also provides a decent amount of fiber but a tad less than barley, giving approximately 10% per serving. This makes both the grains great for digestion.

#2 Protein levels in each grain Protein is an essential nutrient for repairing and growing the body. Barley gives about three grams of protein per serving, while bulgur wheat provides slightly more at about four grams per serving. While neither grain is a complete protein source on its own, they can be combined with other foods to meet daily protein requirements perfectly.

#3 Vitamin and mineral content Both barley and bulgur wheat are loaded with vitamins and minerals that promote overall health. Barley contains high amounts of selenium, manganese, and phosphorus. Bulgur wheat also shines with higher amounts of iron and magnesium than barley. These nutrients are important for a range of bodily functions from bone health to energy production.