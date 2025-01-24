What's the story

Spring is in the air, and so is the aroma of saffron-spiced sweets and traditional feasts!

Basant Panchami, the vibrant festival of knowledge, wisdom, and the color yellow, will be celebrated on Febuary 2, 2025.

While it's a day to honor Goddess Saraswati, it's also a culinary carnival across India, showcasing dishes as diverse as the mustard fields in bloom.

From sweet saffron rice to Bengali kooler chutney, let's dive into the flavors and traditions that define this springtime celebration.