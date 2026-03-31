Base jumping in Batoka Gorge: 5 things to know

Batoka Gorge, located near Victoria Falls, is a popular spot for base jumping. The place provides stunning views and a thrilling experience to adventure junkies. The gorge's steep cliffs and vast landscapes make it an ideal spot for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Here are five things to know about base jumping in Batoka Gorge, including safety measures, best times to visit, and more.

#1 Understanding the terrain Batoka Gorge is characterized by its rugged terrain and towering cliffs. The gorge is carved by the Zambezi River, providing a unique backdrop for base jumpers. The cliffs vary in height, giving jumpers options depending on their experience level. However, understanding the terrain is crucial for safety and planning jumps effectively.

#2 Safety measures are essential Safety is paramount when it comes to base jumping. Jumpers must wear appropriate gear, such as helmets and parachutes designed for high-speed descents. It is also important to check weather conditions before making a jump, as winds can affect landing accuracy. Having a reliable support team on-site can help manage risks effectively.

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#3 Best time for base jumping The best time for base jumping in Batoka Gorge is during the dry season, which runs from May to October. During this time, the weather is more predictable, with less rainfall and stable winds. These conditions make it safer and more enjoyable for jumpers looking to experience this thrilling sport.

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#4 Permits and regulations Before you head out for a base jump in Batoka Gorge, it is important to check the local regulations and whether you need permits. Some areas may have restrictions due to conservation efforts or safety concerns. It is best to contact local authorities or experienced guides who know the rules governing this activity.