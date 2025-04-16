What's the story

Basil leaves are a common herb in most kitchens.

Known for their culinary and medicinal properties, basil leaves have been used traditionally for relieving discomfort caused by insect-bites.

The natural compounds in basil can help relieve itching and swelling, and provide a soothing effect on your skin.

Here's how you can use basil leaves effectively for insect-bite relief through various methods and applications.